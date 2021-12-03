Truist Securities Increases Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $18.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

