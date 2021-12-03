AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Tianyi Jiang Buys 39,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVPT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,442. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.