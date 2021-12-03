Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.75. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $129,227,573. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

