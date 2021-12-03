JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $122,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $36.27 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

