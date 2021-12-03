Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 72.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $310.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

