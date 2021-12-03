Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.