Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 8,719 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,563 shares of company stock worth $3,932,055. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,850. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

