Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 188 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,137 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

