Hoese & Co LLP Sells 1,135 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $140.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,285 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

