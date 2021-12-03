Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 177 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.52. 178,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The company has a market cap of $383.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock worth $700,275,070. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

