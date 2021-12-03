Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 521,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,948,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $454,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.