Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

