Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 6,353 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.