Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 36,896 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

BKR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,540,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,489,706. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.