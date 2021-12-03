AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

