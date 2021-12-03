Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,810 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Duke Realty worth $68,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 422,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 870,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

