Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 14,952 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.70% of Pacira BioSciences worth $116,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

