BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,093. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

