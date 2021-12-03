Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €18.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.86 ($21.43).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.70 ($18.98) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

