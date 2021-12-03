Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,250. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.