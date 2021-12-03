dKargo Reaches Market Cap of $155.50 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $155.50 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00246727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00086675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

