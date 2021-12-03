ChainX Hits Market Cap of $33.66 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. ChainX has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00005347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

