Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 5,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

