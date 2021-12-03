Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. 30,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

