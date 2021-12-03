4,990,973 Shares in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 438,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 790,814 shares of company stock valued at $42,794,810.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $49.95 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

