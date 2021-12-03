Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 63,055 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,029,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.17% of Lemonade worth $337,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

