Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 11,865,551 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Certara worth $418,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 139.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CERT opened at $27.08 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $4,122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,265,131 shares of company stock valued at $696,446,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.