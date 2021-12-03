Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

