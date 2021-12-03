Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

