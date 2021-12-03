First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New $214,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

CI opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $222.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

