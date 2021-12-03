Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.32. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

