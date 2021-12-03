iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 480.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,656 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

