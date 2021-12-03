AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.