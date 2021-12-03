Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.