Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.78 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

