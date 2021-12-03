Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 222.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $234.61 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

