Fundamentun LLC Invests $339,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $387.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.64 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

