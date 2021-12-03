Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 159,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 155,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

