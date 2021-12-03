Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $165.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

