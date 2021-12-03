Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.