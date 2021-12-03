Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $192.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.67. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.28 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

