Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.86. Sema4 shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 4,049 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

