Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 245,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 437,958 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at about $18,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.