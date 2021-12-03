Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.14. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 57,699 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

