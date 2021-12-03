Short Interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Rises By 30.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 13,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 59,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 459,239 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.