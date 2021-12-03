JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

