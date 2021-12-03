Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $16,340.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $16,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USIO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.