Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Purchases 1,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.65 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

