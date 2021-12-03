Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,949. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

