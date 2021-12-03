Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $91.06

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.06, but opened at $85.44. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 91 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

