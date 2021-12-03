Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $91.06

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.06, but opened at $85.44. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 91 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.47.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
